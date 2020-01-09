Global  

The evidence the plane was shot down in Iran

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
The evidence the plane was shot down in Iran

The evidence the plane was shot down in Iran

Sky's defence correspondent Alistair Bunkall has been assessing the evidence of whether the plane was hit by a missile in Iran.
Recent related news from verified sources

Evidence That Plane Was Shot Down in Iran May Upset U.S.-Canada Relations

As evidence emerged that an Iranian missile may have felled a jetliner, causing the death of 63...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India


Iran Demands America, Canada Hand Over Evidence It Shot Down Plane Even Though It Won’t Give Up Black Box

Multiple countries have said it is likely the plane was shot down by Iran, who has denied this
Daily Caller - Published


Tweets about this

cern316

🇺🇸Julio⭐⭐⭐ RT @ShawnG927: It’s just days after the deadly Ukraine plane crash in Iran 🇮🇷 and an investigation is expected to determine if Iran shot do… 10 seconds ago

MNmobula

Nelly Nina Sakombi Mobula Evidence Iran downed plane may rile US-Canada relations https://t.co/hGkDmBOCpr 2 minutes ago

NaphiSoc

Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc https://t.co/V2y2CSeV5t after "losing" plane parts and bulldozing what was not picked over into a pit and damaging… https://t.co/s9SjWyannp 3 minutes ago

ElsaLeonis

Elsa Leonis RT @Glenina57: Who believes that Iran shot down a plane containing Iranians, over the capital of Iran, BY ACCIDENT? "Evidence suggests an… 3 minutes ago

invincible__007

My Info RT @ABC: BREAKING: Justin Trudeau: "We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence… 4 minutes ago

mig30m6

mig30m6 RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: The Boeing 737 passenger plane that crashed in Iran was shot down by Iranian missiles, spy satellite evidence sugges… 4 minutes ago

ChickeninBlack

Chicken in Black RT @BEVHOWARD40: Evidence That Plane Was Shot Down in Iran May Upset U.S.-Canada Relations https://t.co/V8y0lQYIqN 6 minutes ago

SportLover2014

Naeem BBC News - Iran plane crash: What's the evidence a missile shot down the Ukrainian plane? https://t.co/YLQ5ceJM3Q 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident [Video]U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident

​Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence so far &quot;indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published

