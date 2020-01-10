Global  

Queen seen for first time since Harry and Meghan split

Queen seen for first time since Harry and Meghan split

Queen seen for first time since Harry and Meghan split

The Queen was spotted for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were stepping down as senior royals.
The Queen Seen for First Time Since Harry and Meghan News, Looks Angry

Queen Elizabeth has a lot on her mind after her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTelegraph.co.ukNYTimes.com


Buckingham Palace holds emergency session to address ‘Megxit’ crisis

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan’s shocking announcement that they plan to become part-time...
Seattle Times - Published


