U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's Ability To Take Military Action

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:04s
A similar resolution is expected to be debated in the U.S. Senate, Skyler Henry reports (2:04).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - January 10, 2020
US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran

Republican calls White House briefing on Iran 'insulting and demeaning'

The Democratic-led House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting U.S. President Donald Trump's...
Jbxartmovement

JBX Art Movement House approves war powers resolution to restrict Trump on Iran https://t.co/9r1GsrF0cn 4 minutes ago

DemCastOR

Scott 🌊🌊🇺🇸 @TurnTwo363 @MoveOn @Indivisible_OR @SOECPDX @KateShaPDX Portland said #NoWarWithIran. Today the House rebuked Tru… https://t.co/8Uo4IPQpUZ 11 minutes ago

TheQueens2018

The Queens RT @jpuopolo: Thoughts ? House votes to limit Trump's military action against Iran without congressional approval https://t.co/llAgC2LIVQ 14 minutes ago

Earnest_One

It Matters House votes to limit Trump's war powers in Iran https://t.co/BBlMPD70C3 16 minutes ago

Hayley_DM

Hayley H RT @Independent: House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran https://t.co/Lj4y3Oyv8O 23 minutes ago

KindraCoates

Kindra Coates House votes to limit Trump's war powers in Iran https://t.co/I5OXTGFW4z 28 minutes ago

patriciak8191

Patricia Ortego House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war with Iran after Soleimani killing https://t.co/8Gr1rM2KoK 28 minutes ago

Funkingss1

Funkingss.blogspot RT @Funkingss1: https://t.co/P0RwdYga3k US House votes to limit Trump war powers on Iran, House speaker Nancy pelosi says Mr trump has not… 40 minutes ago


U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran [Video]House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

