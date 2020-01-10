Global  

Iran Attack Latest p2

What's to come after the Missile attack from Iran?

Could this lead to all out war between the US and Iran?

Thomas Schwartz, Vanderbilt History and Political Science professor gives his analysis of the situation.
U.S. military eyes adjustments after Iran surprises with attack in Iraq: official

The U.S. military is weighing adjustments to its defensive posture in the Middle East after Iran...
Reuters - Published

Iran's attack could have been much worse

Iran's ineffectual attack and comedic record of botched assassinations belies a sophisticated weapons...
The Age - Published


FaganKara

If they are all Fredo, we are all Frodo RT @Matthew_Kupfer: The latest: - #Ukraine receives intel from US - Ukrainian FM Prystaiko says Tehran cooperating - #Iran bulldozes cras… 1 minute ago

Anygirl99

C RT @karolcummins: 📌Reminder: Trump's latest call with Putin on December 29, 2019, raises more questions than it answers 📌Did they discuss… 3 minutes ago

EvieHarp

Evelyn Harpham RT @AshleyRParker: Inside how Trump created a crisis, and then stepped in to solve it. The latest on how today's Iran speech came together… 1 hour ago


Professor Who Joked About Iran Targeting U.S. Sites Fired [Video]Professor Who Joked About Iran Targeting U.S. Sites Fired

A professor who commented about Iran's attack has been fired.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:42Published

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

