Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Youtube superstar JoJo Siwa bought a new house filled with candy

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Youtube superstar JoJo Siwa bought a new house filled with candy

Youtube superstar JoJo Siwa bought a new house filled with candy

Youtube superstar JoJo Siwa just bought a new house and it has its own ‘7-Eleven’ in it
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheREA

RalphEngelstadArena RT @visitgrandforks: Need a gift for that special tween in your life? Wrap up tickets to "JoJo Siwa DREAM The Tour" & put a bow on it! This… 5 days ago

visitgrandforks

Greater Grand Forks Need a gift for that special tween in your life? Wrap up tickets to "JoJo Siwa DREAM The Tour" & put a bow on it! T… https://t.co/cxCJHLBZHC 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.