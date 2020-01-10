Global  

First full moon of 2020 - known as wolf moon - seen rising over seaside town in Essex, UK

January’s full wolf moon rises on Friday (January 10), with this lucky stargazer capturing the scene at sunset in Holland-on-Sea in Essex on England's southeast coast.

"Lovely view of a cloudy moon slowly rising in the sky over Holland-On-Sea," said filmer Bruce Seaton.
