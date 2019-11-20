Global  

'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Leaving Disney+ Revival

'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Leaving Disney+ Revival

'Lizzie McGuire' Creator Leaving Disney+ Revival

'Lizzie McGuire' creator Terri Minsky is stepping away from the show's revival at Disney+.
'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series Put On Hold, Disney+ Looking for New Creative Direction

Lizzie McGuire fans will have to wait a little longer for the revival series to premiere on Disney+...
Lizzie McGuire Reboot Loses Original Creator as Disney+ Puts "New Lens" on the Series

This news is definitely not what dreams are made of. Terri Minsky, the original creator and...
Disney's upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold following the departure of the show's original creator.

Adam Lamberg to Join Hilary Duff for 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival | THR News [Video]Adam Lamberg to Join Hilary Duff for 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival | THR News

