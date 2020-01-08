Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’.

‘The Bachelor’ franchise is set to expand this year with the addition of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’.

There is no word yet whether Chris Harrison will also host this series.

According to ABC, the show is a cross between ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘A Star Is Born.’.

[The series will] capture what we all know: love, emotion and music are intertwined.

How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show.

, ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke, via ‘Hollywood Reporter’.

All of the show’s contestants, 20 single men and women, will have lives and careers rooted in music.

.

The dates on the show will be music-based and once paired, couples will face “musical challenges.” .

The contestants will even have to perform in front of guest judges, which ABC claims will be some of the “biggest names” in the music industry.

.

Pairs who “reveal their love and devotion to one another” through their performances will progress in the competition until only one couple stands.

.

‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ will premiere on April 13 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'The Bachelor' Music Spinoff Coming to ABC!

The Bachelor is getting musical! ABC announced that a spin-off of the popular Bachelor franchise is...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’ https://t.co/DmeAHa2hVb 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News [Video]'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News

'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Spotlight Music Series [Video]Spotlight Music Series

Credit: WTATPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.