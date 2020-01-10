Global  

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

An emotional vigil has been held in Westminster to pay respect to the 176 victims of a plane crash in Tehran.

Those attending the event believe the Iranian regime are behind the incident, which also killed three Britons.
