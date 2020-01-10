Global  

New MSU Football Coach Announced - 1/10/20

New leadership is decided for Mississippi State's football program.

Mike Leach has been appointed MSU 's new football coach.
Many have heard by now, new leadership is decided for mississippi state's football program.

While the name mike leach spread like wildfire across social media yesterday, an official introduction from the school is currently underway.

W-c-b-i's tom eble is on campus and joins us now.




