What The Fact: Iran Attack Misinformation

Caglar @ArminNavabi Do people inside Iran know what has really happened in the last couple of days? Like Mullahs informing… https://t.co/csop4AaVB3 29 minutes ago

Mazi's Opinion.com RT @Cirincione: Trump and Pompeo have been lying about Iran, the Iran deal and killing of Soleimani from day one. There's no reason to beli… 1 hour ago

Nate D CNN is interviewing a lady that raided a US Embassy years ago and held 40+ Americans hostage for her opinions on wh… https://t.co/qhstxtUlDC 2 hours ago

Joe Cirincione Trump and Pompeo have been lying about Iran, the Iran deal and killing of Soleimani from day one. There's no reason… https://t.co/FHqlsdPBLR 3 hours ago

Kevin Kelly @SenSherrodBrown @chrislhayes The fact remains that Trump was IMPEACHED by the HOUSE, no matter what the Senate doe… https://t.co/iXCqizr3QG 6 hours ago

Shawn McClintock @AaronBux1 @Elizrael What about the other guy in the car with Soleimani? Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was instrumenta… https://t.co/Uhnxt5hd30 8 hours ago