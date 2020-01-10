Global  

Impeachment 'papers' going to Senate: top House Dem

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No.

2 Democrat after Nancy Pelosi, said the formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be going to the Senate after Pelosi confirmed on Friday that she was sending them next week.
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, said he 'hoped' the Senate would receive the formal impeachment charges next week and said the impeachment case put together by Democrats was "weak." The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, setting the stage for his long-awaited trial.

In a letter to House lawmakers, Pelosi said she has asked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to "be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate." "I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further," Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House, said in the letter.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges that he abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a domestic political rival and obstructed efforts by Congress to investigate the alleged misconduct.

But a trial to determine his guilt or innocence cannot begin in the Republican-controlled Senate until the House transmits the charges.




Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week [Video]Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement. She said she will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week. The move came..

Duration: 00:30

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Duration: 00:32

