Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FEC Rips Facebook Over Its Political Ad Decision

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
FEC Rips Facebook Over Its Political Ad Decision

FEC Rips Facebook Over Its Political Ad Decision

The Federal Election Commission is not happy with Facebook's decision to continue its ad policy that allows the spread of misinformation in political ads.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FEC Commissioner Rips Facebook Over Political Ad Policy: 'This Will Not Do'

Federal Election Commissioner Ellen Weintraub says Facebook's "weak plan suggests the company has no...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.