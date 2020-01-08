ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff Series of ‘The Bachelor’
ABC to Debut Musical Spinoff
Series of ‘The Bachelor’.
‘The Bachelor’ franchise is set to expand this year with
the addition of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’.
There is no word yet
whether Chris Harrison
will also host this series.
According to ABC, the show is a cross
between ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘A Star Is Born.’.
[The series will] capture what we
all know: love, emotion and music are
intertwined.
How people find each
other through songwriting and
singing is the thrust of the show.
, ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke,
via ‘Hollywood Reporter’.
All of the show’s contestants, 20 single men and
women, will have lives and careers rooted in music.
.
The dates on the show will be music-based and
once paired, couples will face “musical challenges.” .
The contestants will even have
to perform in front of guest judges,
which ABC claims will be some of the
“biggest names” in the music industry.
.
Pairs who “reveal their love and devotion to one
another” through their performances will progress in
the competition until only one couple stands.
.
‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ will
premiere on April 13 at 8 p.m.
ET/PT