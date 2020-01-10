Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samira Ahmed Wins Pay Case Against BBC

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Samira Ahmed Wins Pay Case Against BBCSamira Ahmed wins a landmark case against the BBC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samira Ahmed wins equal pay case against BBC

Samira Ahmed has won her sex discrimination case against the BBC.
Independent - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC NewsFT.com


BBC shortchange women : Samira Ahmed wins £700,000 backpay

Hold your ire about what the Royals cost, and know that the BBC have been forced by law to hand one...
Anorak - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarlinCreative

Una Carlin RT @NUJofficial: Samira Ahmed wins historic equal pay case - NUJ reaction https://t.co/tgOk9Jd7oT 20 seconds ago

jobelleapril

Jo-Belle RT @FT: Samira Ahmed wins BBC gender discrimination case https://t.co/ujUl2zYcNt 23 seconds ago

basbleucrb

cyndi brody Samira Ahmed Wins Sex Discrimination Equal Pay Case Against BBC | HuffPost UK https://t.co/lXQVKtCLiT 1 minute ago

TheGoos85271639

The Goose RT @WEP_UK: Fantastic news, congratulations @SamiraAhmedUK, and thank you for pursuing this landmark case 🥳. The #BBC - forced to face up… 1 minute ago

jb4cfm

John Duncan Burns RT @ayeshahazarika: WOW!! This amazing news. Well done ⁦@SamiraAhmedUK⁩ for having the guts to bring this case & win. Not an easy feat espe… 3 minutes ago

lollita62

lorraine hart RT @AmandaHolden: Samira Ahmed WINS her equal pay tribunal case against the BBC !! HERE HERE! #Bring it on https://t.co/qRlD6rGQJe 3 minutes ago

CRGSPolitics

CRGSPolitics Equality Act case: BBC facing huge bill for equal pay cases after Samira Ahmed verdict https://t.co/caAe87nwZr 4 minutes ago

AmandaHolden

Amanda Holden Samira Ahmed WINS her equal pay tribunal case against the BBC !! HERE HERE! #Bring it on https://t.co/qRlD6rGQJe 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.