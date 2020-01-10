Global  

Alphabet’s Legal Chief David Drummond Departs

Alphabet’s Legal Chief David Drummond DepartsDavid Drummond is departing.
Alphabet's legal head David Drummond to retire this month

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •9to5Googleengadget


Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent company Alphabet, is leaving...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



GMInstitute

GMITech "Alphabet’s Chief Legal Officer Stepping Down Amid Investigation" by DAISUKE WAKABAYASHI via NYT https://t.co/RSEiartW91 #tech #news #NY 17 seconds ago

gdthomas

gdthomas Alphabet’s top lawyer is leaving with no exit package following misconduct scandals https://t.co/MdO67ZDxQm 33 seconds ago

TraycecC

TrayceC 🇺🇸 RT @FurorRises: Alphabet legal chief David Drummond is leaving the company https://t.co/4kxJeLV9KP 45 seconds ago

tcdi

TCDI Alphabet Chief Legal Officer David Drummond Is Retiring https://t.co/HY3FqeokGd 48 seconds ago

galleonvirtual

galleonvirtual "Alphabet’s Chief Legal Officer Stepping Down Amid Investigation" https://t.co/OQVd65C8TR https://t.co/RV7bcaElqT 1 minute ago

FurorRises

FurorRises Alphabet legal chief David Drummond is leaving the company https://t.co/4kxJeLV9KP 1 minute ago

MarketingStunt

Rachel Doraty "Alphabet’s Chief Legal Officer Stepping Down Amid Investigation" #tech https://t.co/TMxiaQq5p5 The New York Times 1 minute ago

JoshuaCaleb75

🏳️‍🌈Yes, I'm JoshuaCaleb🏳️‍🌈 RT @verge: Alphabet’s top lawyer is leaving with no exit package in the wake of several***scandals https://t.co/gUKW4SJAcU https://t.co/P… 1 minute ago

