Daily Dividend Report: PBA, LEN, SNX, JEF, CL

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) has declared a common share cash dividend for January 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 24, 2020.

Lennar Corporation has increased its annual dividend by 213% to $0.50 per share from $0.16 per share, resulting in a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock.
The dividend is payable on February 7, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2020.

SYNNEX declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, a 2.5-cent increase over the previous quarter's dividend.

The dividend is payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2020.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) has declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.15 per Jefferies common share, an increase of 20 percent, payable on February 28, 2020 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 14, 2020.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2020.




