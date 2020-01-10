Midmorning With Aundrea - January 10, 2020 (Part 1)

Everybody knows that you seen the devastation in australia.

It's hitting home for one of our own.

And, it may be on your bucket list: a trip to the big apple.

Kelly mckellar is here with tips.

Midmorning starts right now.

Ecologists in australia now believe a billion animals may have died in the country's unprecedented bush fires.

More than 25 million acres have burned since september.

And researchers say koalas, kangaroos, and wallabies are among the animals that have perished.

Jamie yuccas reports on the enormous grassroots effort to help these species survive.

These four wallaby sisters were found without their mother, who died trying to find food after wildfire took her habitat.

We're really worried.

We really are.

Jan sheehan is one of hundreds of vounteer rescuers.

These little girls, we got to keep them, and make sure they get back out to the wild to reproduce.

Nalda paterson is caring for a wombat, she's named "nake nelly"... and a eastern grey kangaroo named phena.

Between kangaroos and wombats you're really looking at this as the future of species?

Absolutely, absolutely.

// heaven only knows how many are left out there, really it's shocking.

// to all of us they're quite unique in australia, these animals, and once they're gone, that's it.

Nat an hour north, julie taylor mills has converted her property into a mini-animal sanctuary.

The rescue group "wires" receiv up to a thousand help requests a day... treating severely burned brushtail possums, kangaroos with burned feet, koalas in need of care, and flying foxes pushed out of their habitat.

So what do we have here?

So this is a red- neck wallaby... mills is caring for two wallabies... and a pair of joeys just arrived today.

What would you want americans to know about what's going on over here?

This is climate change // and it has hit us like a freight train.

// the drought is underpinned by the fundamentally changing climate.

The volunteers say it doesn't matter to them how the fires started - whether it was a lightning strike or arson.

They've been calling for a climate change action plan for years amid the country's 3 year drought.

Jy cbs news, dalmeny, australia the news out of australia is devastating to hear - and to see.

Even more so for our friend troy thompson.

Troy, you may recognize as the host of "on th beat" here o wcbi.

Troy, you are a native of australia, own a home there, have family there.... this map was originally produced by the sonoma county fire department in california.

And this image along with the size comparisons was reported by bayan wang on kero in bakersfield, california.

You can do or anyone they can do about this right now.

I accept have insurance you need insurance for talking to your friends and family from back home where the scene about what they're doing for their own personal safety, leader of the country cities jobs all they do is donate money and time ... mys the ... then the underwear they don't get paid.

It's fire season.

The simplest inside ... i have never seen this ... one in animals on this map is originally produced by the sonoma county fire department in california.

In this image, along with the size comparisons was reported that ... by online on caroline bakersfield, california i the map of australia sitting over the united states right now it's basically saying that the almost the country of united states would be on fire.

The california fires in the amazon fires times four is that the australians are dealing with.

Forget the arsonists that have done this.

The fires are creating their own fires, their severance mode would being put up to the atmosphere that creates a thunderstorm ... what happens is ... that's the frightening part about all of this.

You see these devastations you see the fire brigade being surrounded by the fire flames.

I mean there inside their charts may be more than 20 fatalities 25 fatalities in the so far ... there predict the ... it's now friday there.

I'm wait waiting to hear ... you talk about your area friends are doing their ... people are here watching from afar.

What do we do what can people here do ... donate ... in australia you can do it easily by going to the website ... people will help the people and they are also healthy animals as well ... the coming from all over the country ... culturally will continue to be thinking of you and your familya community stands with a young girl.

Their story is still to come on mid morning.

More than 600- thousand cancer deaths are expected in the u-s this year alone, but despite that number there is hope.

A new report reveals that death rates in some cancers are going down.

Nichelle medina reports.

Nats "no change in you scars...no" fred powers first battled melanoma 17 years ago& then in 2013, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Cut this down a bit for time "nichelle asks did you think this was a death sentence?

Umm--hmm, absolutely,at the time because there was no treatments at that point" the 73 year old is now in remission...thank s to a breakthrough in immunotherapy treatment.

"the tumors in m liver started to reduce..my spleen started to look better new research highlights treatment advances for cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer that are driving down the cancer death rate .

An american cancer society report shows a 29 percent drop since 1991.

The death rate fell more than 2- percent from 2016 to 2017 - the largest single- year drop ever reported.

"the therapie for those metastatic diseases have become so much better than they were 25-30 years ago."

Long-term declines for lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancer are behind the overall drop in cancer deaths & but while progress against lung cancer has been increasing in recent years, progress is slowing against the other three cancers.

Dr. kim margolin says new therapies for melanoma are extending patients lives& but there's more work to be done.

"those drugs ar fantastic and they're good for right now..we need better and safer drugs" powers gets skin checks every month.

He's had five surgeries and receives monthly immunotherapy treatments.

..

"everythin could change at every moment and that's why i have continuous gratitude every day" after everything he's been through, he's determined to live life to the fullest.

Nichelle medina cbs news, duarte, california.

Cancer remains the second leading cause of death after heart disease in both men and women nationally.

At eight years old, naomi short has a ábigá personality.

Since september, she's been battling for her life.

And her whole town has joined the fight.re here's dean reynolds.

From the merchants on high street ... to the kids at her school... everyone in hamilton, ohio seems to be pulling for naomi short.

Do you think you can wish her to get well?

: yes.

Naomi's third grade teacher is heather schenk.

: i think about her all the time sorry i don't mean to get emotional but... : it's an emotional subject.

: it's a lot.

Naomi is going through stage four brain cancer.

She's had thirty rounds of radiation... four surgeries and soon comes chemo.

Chances of survival -- 30 percent.

: my dream is to just get like every treatment over with and to just hang out with my friends again.

And hamilton is almost willing her to recover.

Teachers and kids wear blue in solidarity.boxes dot business counters to pitch in with medical bills.

Sherri hoskins' candle shop features a chocolate cake- scented version which naomi designed.

The profits are donated.

: how have your customers responded?

: unbelievable.

They have come from all over.///just to buy this candle or to come in and put money in our donation box.

In a time of division in this country... the people of naomi's hometown found a reason to unite behind an eight- year old girl who loves unicorns.

: it makes feel so happy that everybody cares about me this much.

They do... naomi... they really do.

Dr cbs news hamilton, ohio start spreading the news.

Kelly has just returned from new york.

A big apple adventure awaits ahead on mid it it is one of the most exciting cities in the world.

New york city offers lots to do and see.

Our travel agent, kelly mckellar, has just returned and is here this morning with tips on traveling to new york.

It was wonderful and great girls trap.

This is really about list for a lot of people there's so much to see and do that are not like anywhere else.

Let's talk about what is the best time to go to new york city to see vito during thanksgiving.

You see the parade poured over christmas in rockefeller center or even in the summertime and spraying when central partisan broom birds are chirping all is good anytime you know that there's going to be a crowd was the best way to get there enough to fly.

There are two airports he can fly into ... laguardia is one of and jfk's the other laguardia actually you can see in manhattan from the boy makes a closer tried were left to get there ... what's the best way to get around new york city.

If you stay in the most central areas of new york you can walk other ways new york city taxicabs bloopers and lifts being able to speak your phone up and call a cab and a meal where you want to go ra subways are still there to.

We did to the subway is experience have a game plan in mind, you can end up somewhere you just don't want to be was the best place to stay, stay in the theater.

This district ... times square being the kind of middle of everywhere.

This time the best place to stay in my opinion, the high-rises great places to eat is to the ... what are the jews in new york city ... you get the big picture, as are the top 10 things to do ... statue of liberty ground zero.

You see some shows why are there.

I live central park is a fillet ... you have beeping cars sister parts.

This kind of low, it's very quiet.

It's very quiet and it's surprising.

It is surprising, thus the chart of it all ... looking at the memorial and knowing what happened in the moment even right now makes emotional it does something to you ... your watch it but you don't understand the brevity of it and so you see it and see all the lives that were lost ... the rockettes with the best ... you guys know i love disney.

This was said they were amazing.

Will something there close to free to do their having all of that area to just for their money.

That cost is a time store.

Same thing.

Sorry thank you kelly6-what is free or close to free to do in nyc?

7- tips changes are coming for the british royal family.

We'll tell you next on mid morning.