The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada She and her husband Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week following a six-week break in Vancouver but following their shock announcement on Wednesday that the couple plan to step back from royal life, it has now emerged Duchess Meghan only made a brief visit.

Meghan boarded a flight on Thursday to return to Canada, where her and Harry' son, Archie, had stayed with a nanny, and sources told MailOnline she "hadn't planned" on staying in the UK for long.

And it has also been reported Harry is planning to return to Canada as soon as possible, though that may not be for at least another week as he has an official engagement scheduled in England on 16 January.