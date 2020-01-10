Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada She and her husband Prince Harry arrived back in the UK earlier this week following a six-week break in Vancouver but following their shock announcement on Wednesday that the couple plan to step back from royal life, it has now emerged Duchess Meghan only made a brief visit.

Meghan boarded a flight on Thursday to return to Canada, where her and Harry' son, Archie, had stayed with a nanny, and sources told MailOnline she "hadn't planned" on staying in the UK for long.

And it has also been reported Harry is planning to return to Canada as soon as possible, though that may not be for at least another week as he has an official engagement scheduled in England on 16 January.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Canada amid royal storm

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsIndependentCP24


Meghan returns to Canada as Queen looks to find ‘workable solution’ over roles

Meghan returns to Canada as Queen looks to find ‘workable solution’ over rolesThe Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada as the Queen and other senior royals took decisive...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndependentCP24



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Gets Mom-Shamed For Leaving Baby Archie In Canada [Video]Meghan Markle Gets Mom-Shamed For Leaving Baby Archie In Canada

Some critical royal watchers aren't happy with the Duchess of Sussex for leaving Archie in Canada, as she and Prince Harry resumed their royal duties.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:14Published

Need 2 Know: Shot Out of the Sky, Meghan In Canada [Video]Need 2 Know: Shot Out of the Sky, Meghan In Canada

Here are the headlines you Need 2 know for Friday, January 10, 2020

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.