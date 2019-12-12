Global  

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person

Daniel Radcliffe mistaken for homeless person The actor had wrapped up against the cold weather while walking his dog with girlfriend Erin Darke but his many layers and unkempt appearance led to a misunderstanding with a stranger, who gave him money to buy a coffee to try and stay warm.

Daniel Radcliffe told talk show host Graham Norton: Daniel is returning to the stage in new London production 'Endgame' and he admitted he believes working in the theatre drives him to be a better actor.

Daniel said:
