Black Widow , Margaret Rudin, released from prison

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:26s
Black Widow, Margaret Rudin, released from prison

Black Widow , Margaret Rudin, released from prison

Black Widow, Margaret Rudin, released from prison.

13 Action News investigates reporter Joe Bartels has the full story in our series &quot;Black Widow: Web of Deception&quot; - watch it online at http://www.KTNV.com/BlackWidow
Vegas ‘black widow’ murderer free on parole after 20 years

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — One of Nevada’s most notorious convicted murderers was released from...
Seattle Times - Published


bautistaangeles

A Angeles bautt Las Vegas 'black widow' killer Margaret Rudin released on parole, lawyer says (Via FOX5 Vegas) https://t.co/wBFOy9xZMq 3 hours ago

FTL18Julia

julia mercer RT @wwmtnews: Margaret Rudin left a women’s prison after winning parole from her 20-years-to-life sentence for the killing of real estate m… 7 hours ago

ForensicMyles

Forensic Myles RT @CristenDrummond: #BREAKING Margaret Rudin aka “Black Widow” out of prison and at a #LasVegas Office Depot with her attorney, Greg Mulla… 9 hours ago

HeidiHarrisShow

Heidi Harris Coming up! One of the lead detectives on the Margaret Rudin "Black Widow" case joins me. Yeah, she did it... Listen… https://t.co/bN9vspOIQE 16 hours ago

HeidiHarrisShow

Heidi Harris It is ON! Vegas' only LOCAL morning radio talk show!!! Lots to get to, including "Black Widow" Margaret Rudin. She… https://t.co/NFJUIfvs04 18 hours ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Margaret Rudin left a women’s prison after winning parole from her 20-years-to-life sentence for the killing of rea… https://t.co/14IAjfXK0J 2 days ago

creekbear

MM Las Vegas ‘Black Widow’ Killer Released From Prison, Says She Was Framed #SmartNews IF SHE DIDN’T DO IT, WHY DID SH… https://t.co/stF9LM9uAw 2 days ago

danaufer514

Dan Heath Las Vegas ‘Black Widow’ Killer Released From Prison, Says She Was Framed https://t.co/MdSZMefVhm via @thedailybeast 2 days ago


'Black Widow of Las Vegas' released from prison [Video]'Black Widow of Las Vegas' released from prison

Margaret Rudin, 76, was released from prison on Friday in Las Vegas after serving nearly 20 years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

Margaret Rudin, Black Widow, released from prison [Video]Margaret Rudin, Black Widow, released from prison

Margaret Rudin, Black Widow, released from prison. 13 Action News was there when she was released.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:13Published

