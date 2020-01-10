Global  

Marianne Williamson Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

10, Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson announced her departure from the presidential race.

In a statement to her supporters titled, “with love and gratitude,” Williamson conceded that she would not be able to “garner enough votes.” .

With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now, Marianne Williamson, via statement.

She also stated that she didn’t “want to get in the way” of a progressive candidate garnering votes in the primaries.

Williamson thanked her supporters for their hard work, saying she will “hold [them] in [her] heart forever.”.

She also offered a note of encouragement, saying the time to “rise up” was now and that “love will prevail.”.

Things are changing swiftly and dramatically in this country, and I have faith that something is awakening among us.

Williamson's campaign was largely built around progressive policies and eccentric statements.

She was averaging below one percent in the polls and hadn't qualified for a debate since July 2019
