Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

war veteran comments on iran

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
war veteran comments on iranthe veteran's group in louisville
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

war veteran comments on iran

Their families during the iran situation.

The organization's leader is an iraq war combat veteran...whose been there and done that.

Abc 36's christy bollinger got his unique insight and perspective on what's happening now.

There's no denying tensions have been high... since a u-s airstrike killed a top iranian general... and then, iran in response..

Launched missiles at two military bases housing u-s troops in iraq.

"there's a lot of fear."

Jeremy harrel, president of the veteran's club... a nationally recognized support organization with more than 3- thousand members..

Wants to help people navigate through what they're feeling.

"the issues that we're having in iran people are wanting to know hey jeremy what's this gonna look like for my brother, or my son, or my husband, or my wife."

Thousands of u-s troops have deployed to the middle east.

"the folks that are left back here if their loved one gets deployed we're gonna take care of em."

As an iraq combat veteran, he's been there... "we fight for what's behind us not what's in front of us."

He knows first hand the concern and reality of the situation for the troops.

"from my experience in serving and the folks that i work with every single day they understand the sacrifice they understand the danger and they wanna do it so nobody else has to."

Harrell says he's had veterans reaching out to him..

Wanting to come out of retirement, to re-enlist.

"that's what's so cool about america that's what's so great about our military is that our oath doesn't ever expire."

He also addresses the growing speculation of reinstating the draft.

"the united states is not gonna target your son who just got out of high school there's so many people that go everyday that want to join.

There's people that are signing up right now as we speak to go join."

We reported on a scam where people are receiving texts telling them they've been drafted and will be deployed to iran.

Don't fall for it.

A draft can't happen unless congress reinstates it and the president signs-off on it.

Meantime...harrell wants the veteran's club to be a family for tho se affected by all this.

"if we have to add programs or we have to adapt or create some new ones to help folks through this we will."

I'm christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Paperwork has been filed..

To put president




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War [Video]Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif made the comments during an interview with an NPR reporter. Zarif called the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Iraq veteran reacts to U.S., Iran tension [Video]Iraq veteran reacts to U.S., Iran tension

Iraq War Veteran James Gilyard said the president didn’t consider deployed soldiers or their families when he made the call to kill Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.