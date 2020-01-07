war veteran comments on iran

Their families during the iran situation.

The organization's leader is an iraq war combat veteran...whose been there and done that.

Abc 36's christy bollinger got his unique insight and perspective on what's happening now.

There's no denying tensions have been high... since a u-s airstrike killed a top iranian general... and then, iran in response..

Launched missiles at two military bases housing u-s troops in iraq.

"there's a lot of fear."

Jeremy harrel, president of the veteran's club... a nationally recognized support organization with more than 3- thousand members..

Wants to help people navigate through what they're feeling.

"the issues that we're having in iran people are wanting to know hey jeremy what's this gonna look like for my brother, or my son, or my husband, or my wife."

Thousands of u-s troops have deployed to the middle east.

"the folks that are left back here if their loved one gets deployed we're gonna take care of em."

As an iraq combat veteran, he's been there... "we fight for what's behind us not what's in front of us."

He knows first hand the concern and reality of the situation for the troops.

"from my experience in serving and the folks that i work with every single day they understand the sacrifice they understand the danger and they wanna do it so nobody else has to."

Harrell says he's had veterans reaching out to him..

Wanting to come out of retirement, to re-enlist.

"that's what's so cool about america that's what's so great about our military is that our oath doesn't ever expire."

He also addresses the growing speculation of reinstating the draft.

"the united states is not gonna target your son who just got out of high school there's so many people that go everyday that want to join.

There's people that are signing up right now as we speak to go join."

We reported on a scam where people are receiving texts telling them they've been drafted and will be deployed to iran.

Don't fall for it.

A draft can't happen unless congress reinstates it and the president signs-off on it.

Meantime...harrell wants the veteran's club to be a family for tho se affected by all this.

"if we have to add programs or we have to adapt or create some new ones to help folks through this we will."

I'm christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Paperwork has been filed..

To put president