Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump signs Brindisi's SPOONSS Act

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Trump signs Brindisi's SPOONSS Act

Trump signs Brindisi's SPOONSS Act

The SPOONSS Act requires the Department of Defense to purchase American-made flatware.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump signs Brindisi's SPOONSS Act

Trump has signed congressman anthony brindisi's spoonss act into law the law requires the department of defense to buy american made flatware....for the military.

This will allow sherrill manufacturing to grow and add more jobs.

Right now....the majority of their production goes to the navy.

The ceo has said that this move will allow them to expand to the army and airforce too.

A utica




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LibertyTabletop

Liberty Tabletop RT @NewsChannel9: President Trump signs Brindisi-authored SPOONSS Act into law #LocalSYR #SYR https://t.co/1I40PJyuwV 6 days ago

NewsChannel9

NewsChannel 9 President Trump signs Brindisi-authored SPOONSS Act into law #LocalSYR #SYR https://t.co/1I40PJyuwV 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.