Boonville businesses lost in fire

First -- we get back to boonville where five buildings were brought to the ground in a fire.

The flames may be out but the impact it's having on the community is just beginning.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us the affect it's hang on village buss owners.

Tuesdas fe in boonville destroy five buildings ang ma street.

Several businesses were also lost in the flames, and for a small village, it's a big hit.

Sot: mayor eric mcintyre, village of boonville every pennthat have is monitored and utilized in a tight manner.

When y keep takingaway, we're alwa at a loss,o it's a he impact for the village.

The village will be losing out on the tax dollars, but local businesses will be losing out on the profits generated from the foot traffic.

Sot: lisa stanford, owner virtual assistance am there won't be as coming around because those asstance te therwon't be asany people coming around because those businesses were a huge part of maintreet, so there will be less activity and less possibility of people walking in.

There's at least 7 or 8 businesses that got lost, so that's a lot of customer base that's going away.

Just about everyone is expecting to take some kind of a financial hit, but the business owners he in boonville aren't bracing for impact, but rather reaching out thelping hands.

Sot: hope swiernik, co-owner that's my style the 2 salon's that lost their shops, we've offered our door that they can come in and they can work with us here until they get themselves established.

We're more than welcome to help them in any way that we can.

Helping each other in a community of this size isn't unique, but rather business as usual.

Sot: michael maggiolino, owner mahaffy's barber shoif somebodyd come in here, i've got the main tools.hey can bring their stuff in.

I'll make the arrangements and justet em' go to work.

You know they've got their people coming in.

I'd even sit at the desk and do all the boings and uff, whatever, and just tell them go ahead.

Go at it.

Sot: kirk tupaj it may take some time before the remains of these businesses is cleaned up, but there's an entire community behind those who do want to rebuild.

In boonville, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

