Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

Take a look at the stats and what the rival managers had to say.
Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and commentary of Premier League clash as Reds aim to extend unbeaten run

Jose Mourinho’s resumes his rivalry with Liverpool on Saturday evening as Tottenham host the...
talkSPORT - Published


