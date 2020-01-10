Global  

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran.

The Iranian government has denied playing a role in the killing of all 176 people on board.
Pompeo offers Ukraine's Zelenskiy U.S. help in Iran crash probe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S. help in...
Reuters - Published

Iranian missile likely caused Ukraine plane crash, Pompeo says; Iran urges investigators for information

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the US suspects an Iranian missile caused the deadly...
Delawareonline - Published


Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet [Video]Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

