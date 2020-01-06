|
Beautiful time-lapse of first full moon of 2020, known as wolf moon over UK
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
The beautiful time-lapse of the first full moon of 2020, known as wolf moon, is captured over UK over the early hours of Friday (January 10).
