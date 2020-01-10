Global  

Checking back in with the Ruth House in Sullivan County

Checking back in with the Ruth House in Sullivan County
Checking back in with the Ruth House in Sullivan County

Will be funded.

A christian-based recovery program..

In sullivan, indiana..

Is changing lives!

We introduced you "to the ruth house" when it 1st opened "6"-months ago.

Today... we caught up with the women in the program..

For an update.

There are currently "7"-women "at the ruth house" it can hold up to "10".

It's a strict program of classes, bible study and chores..

That is literally shaping lives.

"alexis kelty" will be the 1st to graduate from the facility.

She came "to ruth house" from jail.

Today she told us..

The program is well worth the hard work!

///// ..."there are a lot of struggles and i've struggled in life a while and i finally feel good about myself.

And you get to build those relationships back with your family, with your community.."

//// the ruth house..

Gives women one-on-one help "with recovery from addiction".

Leaders of the program say..

They look forward to many years




