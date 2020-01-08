Who Should Be On The New $5 Bill? now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:13s - Published Who Should Be On The New $5 Bill? The Bank of Canada is working on a new five dollar bill, and they’re asking the public to nominate their favourite Canadian.

