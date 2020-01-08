Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Who Should Be On The New $5 Bill?

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Who Should Be On The New $5 Bill?

Who Should Be On The New $5 Bill?

The Bank of Canada is working on a new five dollar bill, and they’re asking the public to nominate their favourite Canadian.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York bishops condemn 'dangerous' surrogacy bill

Albany, N.Y., Jan 8, 2020 / 04:00 pm (CNA).- The bishops of New York stated their opposition to...
CNA - Published

TN Bill Would Require Students To Play Sports Based On Birth Gender

TN Bill Would Require Students To Play Sports Based On Birth GenderWatch VideoA new proposed bill in Tennessee would require transgender students to participate in...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles babysat stranger's dog [Video]Harry Styles babysat stranger's dog

Harry Styles babysat stranger's dog The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer came to the aid of Rory Carroll in January 2018 when he provided the sports reporter with a solution to a dilemma which had occurred..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

New York's Plan For The Homeless Crisis: Will It Work? [Video]New York's Plan For The Homeless Crisis: Will It Work?

Bob Mascali is a former deputy commissioner at the Department of Homeless Services during the Bloomberg administration and formerly affiliated with a non-profit that provides supportive housing for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.