US rejects Iraq's request to discuss troop withdrawal

BAGHDAD — Iraq's caretaker prime minister asked the U.S. secretary of state to start working out a...



Recent related videos from verified sources Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published 4 days ago