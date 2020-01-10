Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Davis To Commemorate Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Her Death

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Davis To Commemorate Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Her Death

Davis To Commemorate Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Her Death

Friday marks one year since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoodDaySac

Good Day Sacramento Davis To Commemorate Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Her Death https://t.co/xeOz2JiG7j 3 days ago

dmitchinson

Dan Mitchinson .@CBSSacramento Remembering Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona who was murdered one year ago today. This is how th… https://t.co/8ZzCHZj0Hv 3 days ago

v2aggie2

Vik Verma RT @CBSSacramento: Davis To Commemorate Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Her Death https://t.co/9k5xLcmk9Y https://t.co/QWC4TTFHoc 3 days ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Davis To Commemorate Officer Natalie Corona On Anniversary Of Her Death https://t.co/9k5xLcmk9Y https://t.co/QWC4TTFHoc 3 days ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Davis To Commemorate Officer #Natalie #Corona On Anniversary Of Her #Death - Jan 10 @ 1:02 PM ET https://t.co/2huDYUZn97 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Memorial For Natalie Corona [Video]Memorial For Natalie Corona

One year after Davis police officer Natalie Corona was shot in the line of duty, her family and community honored her memory.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:26Published

Davis Community Remembering Officer Natalie Corona [Video]Davis Community Remembering Officer Natalie Corona

The Davis police department unveiled a memorial for fallen officers on Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.