Happy Birthday, Mary J. Blige! (Saturday, January 11th)

Mary Jane Blige turns 49 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

She was the youngest and first female artist signed to Uptown Records.

2.

She is known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”.

3.

The title of her debut album, 'What’s the 411?,' was inspired by her previous job as a directory assistance operator.

4.

Blige received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on her 47th birthday.

5.

She was the first person ever nominated for an Oscar for both acting and writing an original song in the same year.

