Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Happy Birthday, Mary J. Blige! (Saturday, January 11th)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Happy Birthday, Mary J. Blige! (Saturday, January 11th)

Happy Birthday, Mary J. Blige! (Saturday, January 11th)

Happy Birthday, Mary J.

Blige!.

Mary Jane Blige turns 49 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

She was the youngest and first female artist signed to Uptown Records.

2.

She is known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”.

3.

The title of her debut album, 'What’s the 411?,' was inspired by her previous job as a directory assistance operator.

4.

Blige received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on her 47th birthday.

5.

She was the first person ever nominated for an Oscar for both acting and writing an original song in the same year.

Happy Birthday, Mary J.

Blige!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

2009toastman

jun wonder ………happy birthday. Lee Ritenour & CLARENCE CLEMONS & Vicki Peterson & MARY J. BLIGE & Lula Mae Hardaway & Don Cher… https://t.co/DdruHpC9Ha 2 hours ago

JazDowner

. . . Happy birthday to Jimmy Page.. a top 3 guitarist (to me) 🙏🏽. .. Capricorn’s really do run the world, I just looked… https://t.co/JTqNqJX4YG 1 day ago

NSpiredByMusic

Inspired By Music Music Log 97756.3: To the sound of Post-Punk music, Mary J Blige will sing Happy Birthday. 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:40Published

Chicago Minute: Mary J Blige Documentary In The Works With Diddy As The Executive Producer [Video]Chicago Minute: Mary J Blige Documentary In The Works With Diddy As The Executive Producer

Dame Dash is in money troubles again! Find out how much he owes in back child support. Plus, Mary J Blige is getting her very own documentary. Find out which celebrity will be the Executive..

Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.