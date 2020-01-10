Donations pour in for Boonville fire victims

Community and its neighbors.

As what's left of the burned-out buildings on boonville's main street come down.....the number of donations just continues to rise, lifting the spirits of people who really need it.

People continued to bring in food donations throughout the day and into the night.

There was such an outpouring of community support, the local radio station had to put out a notice to stop bringing -perishable- food.

The initial push of donations shows what how vested the community is in providing help, but the need will continue beyond today.

Sot: jack ford, pastor, boonville united methodist all you got to do is drive down main street, and that pile of rubble a reminder that there's still a need out there, so it's left a big scar on the village of boonville.

There will be a continued need for basic hygiene needs such as soap, shampoo, diapers, toothpaste, and non- perishable food items. the boonville methodist church will also be accepting gently used furniture items to help victims re-establish proper living accommodations.