Salma Hayek on Her Sultriest, Most Rule-Breaking Fashion Moments 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: VOGUE - Duration: 11:15s - Published Salma Hayek on Her Sultriest, Most Rule-Breaking Fashion Moments From crop tops to temporary tattoos, the Mexican actress is Hollywood’s unsung red carpet rule breaker. Director: Max Bartick Director of Photography: Steven Tong Producer: Vara Reese Editor: Victoria Mortati Visuals Editor: Olivia Horner Visuals Producer: Kento Spanos 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Salma Hayek on Her Sultriest, Most Rule-Breaking Fashion Moments - Hi "Vogue".I am Salma Hayek and todaywe are going to be lookingat some of my most iconiclooks throughout my career.Let's see what we have here.Okay.So this is 1996, yes, that's how old I am,and I wore this to MTV Movie Awardsand I think I was nominated for best kiss.I was wearing an interestinglipstick to be oneof the nominees for that category.I like the look, it's kindof like a very sexy tuxedo.I really like the hair.I think I was channeling Ariana Grandebefore Ariana Grande was born.This Armani dress was the firsttime I went to the Oscars.It was the first time Ipresented at the Oscars.It's a very simple dress,at that time not many peoplewanted to dress me becauseI was not that well known,and so I'm very grateful to Mr. Armanifor supporting me at thebeginning of my careerand I have to say that Idecided I wanted to wear a tiaraand everybody told me I wascrazy and it was ridiculousand it was gonna be pretentiousand everybody tried toconvince me not to do it,like my manager, my stylist, my publicistand I wore the tiara anywayand you know what happened?Everybody started wearinga tiara after that,and it never got credit for that trend,never ever, ever, 'causeI was kind of an unknown.It's okay, I know.So this is 1997.This black Versace dress I loveand I have very interestingmemories about it becauseGianni gave it to me,and it's a beautiful dressand it fit me so well,like a glove.I only got to wear it atthe MET when we were doinghomage to Gianni who wasalso very generous to me.One of the first ones thatinvited me to his partiesand I think even afashion show in New Yorkand I was just getting toknow him when unfortunatelyhe so tragically died,but I'm also very gratefulthat he supported me atthe beginning of my career.This is MTV again, and it's 1998.And so I got this lovely,very simple black dressand I didn't have thatmuch jewelry at the time,so I decided to wear sometattoos and I thought butterflieswould be nice.So I, it was my design to makethe dress more interesting.This I was very proud actuallyto come up with somethinginteresting, there were evenreally hard to come acrossand I might have painted them.I might have had someonepainted those tattoosbecause the stickers wereprobably not even existingin that time.And that was my style.Okay, this next one, it's 1999.I found this skirt somewhereand the shirt somewhere elseand somehow put it together.And this is the thing, when you're young,you can get away with a lot.I made up this look with ontop of it some purple pashminawhich were the thing atthe time, the pashminas.Actually at the verybeginning of my careerI really struggled getting clothes,I couldn't afford it on my own.And the other girls were getting peopleto lend them clothes, butreally nobody thought a Mexicanwas gonna stick aroundso why give me a dress?But things have changed a lot since.So this is in Cannes, thething I could put togetherand again it was taking achance, nobody was doing this.I took a sweater that'ssupposed to be, meant,to wear with somethingunderneath 'cause it only hadtwo buttons and a skirt andmade my own fashion style.Little did I know that"Vogue" one day was gonna sayone of your iconic looksand it was kind of like,a lot of these looks itwas just my creativitytrying to struggle withthe fact that I didn'thave a lot of resources and I'm very proudthat it was in my imagination, you know,that made me create these looks.This next one is 2002 when I did "Frida"and this was in "Vogue"and I was very proud to bepart of "Vogue" for the firsttime in my life.This monkey, who was namedTyson actually attacked meduring the filming of "Frida"and I was really severelyinjured but I was braveenough to let him come backand work again in themovie and then I still dida photo shoot with himfor "Vogue" afterwards.I was really hoping hewouldn't go for my face.This red dress was made for me bymy dear friend, Narciso Rodriguez.And it was an important yearfor me because I was nominatedfor The Golden Globes.And I wanted to wear something fantastic.Why is Narciso convinced methat I should go just simple,and pick a color that representeda little bit of my spiritand so he just made thesimplest but most beautifulred dress and I think it wasthe way he explained it to mewhy he wanted to do thisthat actually gave me a lotof confidence to actuallyown it, you know?And I love that dress.And I love the love thatcame, I could feel the lovethat came to it from Narciso.Okay, this blue dress,it was again to presentat the Oscars, and I'm very good friendswith Penelope Cruz andsometimes and I'm sure whenyou have like your best friend,sometimes you think alike,and Penelope and I havethis thing with many timeswhere we see each to goout to dinner or somethingand we're wearing the same thing,or the same color, or similar.'Cause we were presentingtogether this year,we did call each otherand say what are wearingso we make sure we're notwearing the same color,or similar or you know, and soshe was wearing the straplessand yellow and blue we werevery careful not to wearthe same thing.But when we showed up werealized we were doing,we did the same hair.So after all that work, it was very funny,we had very similar hair,and it was hilarious.And at this time I was really good friendswith Prince, and this is one of the dressthat he like, he was reallyinto looking into whatyou were wearing.This is one of his favoritedresses that I've ever wornso every time I look at it Ithink of Penelope and Prince.Hey.So, this Gucci number in 2012 in Cannes,what I remember is that I wassuper excited but super tiredand it's one of those momentswhere you're just like,you've been working all dayand now you still have to workat night, I put more makeup onmyself and then once we leftI felt like a clown.And I was trying to hide atthe party because it was justtoo much makeup and thenI went to the bathroomto try to rub it and it just got worse.And so, the makeup is good,but I shouldn't have wornsomething so flashy, with all that jewelryand so much makeup.And so, yeah, to live and to learn.But the party was great.This dress I wore in 2015for the Gucci LACMA gala,designed by Alessandro Micheleat the beginning of hisgrand appearance at Gucciand I just loved that dressand loved the Pepto Bismalcolor which maybe in someother time would haveseem like scandalous,I think it goes well with my skin.This dress was for when Ipresented at the BAFTAs in 2018.I loved this dress.I love this dress, and I'mgonna tell you something,after suffering so muchwith what am I gonna wear,nobody wants to dress me, it's so nice,that now I have access to likethe best brands in the worldand I have to say thatthe Gucci team always knowhow to deal with my bodyand make it look goodand what's best for meand it's just so niceto have those fashion angelsat my disposal that are so niceto me and really take careof me and look after meand they are genius and Ialways feel like excitedto go to places now becauseyou have something to wear.Ah, I love this one.This is the MET Gala2019, and it's again Gucciand I have to confess Ilike to wear the crowns.I love to put something in my hair.I'm so glad that nowGucci and other designersare embracing the jewelry on the head.I love to decorate the head.Maybe it rubbed off from "Frida",you know who loved itso much, but why not?Why just the hands and theneck, it's nice to put thingsthat are shiny, bling bling on your head.I loved that look.I know I was supposed to be more camp,but you know, now when Igo to the MET I don't tryto compete, I try to enjoy the show.I don't want to be the star of the show,I just want to enjoy theshow and just wear clothesthat I love.Wow, it's been an amazing journey.I have to say, sometimesI look at the clothesthat I wore in the past andI go what was I thinking?But then I feel proud ofthat girl, that sometimes,not with a lot of resources, had fun,and took chances and tried to be creative.I do appreciate theartistry that goes around itand how it expresses who we arein different times of history.Thank you for taking methrough my fashion historythroughout the years.[mellow jazz music]





You Might Like

Tweets about this effinfun Salma Hayek on Her Sultriest, Most Rule-Breaking Fashion Moments - Salma Hayek is one of the silver screen’s most s… https://t.co/YGOnq0YLoy 2 hours ago