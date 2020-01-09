Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Study: Drinking Tea Associated With Longer & Healthier Life

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Study: Drinking Tea Associated With Longer & Healthier LifeGreen tea drinkers live longer according to a new study.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tea Drinkers Live Longer

Drinking tea at least three times a week is linked with a longer and healthier life, according to a...
Eurasia Review - Published

Habitual tea drinking can lead to a longer and healthier life, says study

But you might need to switch your black tea for green
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

977thebeat

The New 97.7 The Beat Of Boston According to a new study, ‘habitual’ consumption of tea is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease an… https://t.co/OxLJhz7H0b 3 hours ago

OpenAcademics

OpenAcademics RT @alelodrini: Ex. on how important it is to evaluate sources⤵️ Study: "Individual differences in bitter taste preferences are associated… 7 hours ago

alelodrini

Alessandra Lodrini Ex. on how important it is to evaluate sources⤵️ Study: "Individual differences in bitter taste preferences are as… https://t.co/xUNa53SEKw 7 hours ago

BuyMyWeedOnline

BMWO RT @thejollyspliff: Study: Marijuana Legalization Associated With Decrease in Binge Drinking by College Students #marijuana #cannabis... ht… 15 hours ago

Blackswan725

Taylor RT @KFIAM640: According to a new study, ‘habitual’ consumption of tea is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-caus… 15 hours ago

thejollyspliff

Toker Study: Marijuana Legalization Associated With Decrease in Binge Drinking by College Students #marijuana #cannabis... https://t.co/jNNN7VK9fc 15 hours ago

LeenaKSAN

Leena Haraké RT @UK_AHA: A study of 3,000 drinkers by Yorkshire Cancer Research found more than half had no idea how much the recommended weekly limit i… 16 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 According to a new study, ‘habitual’ consumption of tea is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease an… https://t.co/Qya2rweKCF 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says [Video]Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says

Tea May Help You Live Longer, Study Says. A new study published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology' has found a link between drinking tea and living longer. . Chinese researchers..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

For a Long And Healthy Life Drink Green Tea Rather Than Black [Video]For a Long And Healthy Life Drink Green Tea Rather Than Black

Next time someone asks you what kind of tea you’d like, just say green. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.