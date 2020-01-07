This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)
This Day in History:
Massive Earthquake
Strikes Haiti.
January 12, 2010.
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake
struck at 4:53 p.m.
Local time,
devastating the small
Caribbean island nation.
It was the strongest
quake to strike the
region in more than
200 years.
More than 200,000
people were killed.
Reducing countless homes
to rubble, the quake left nearly
one million people homeless.
Thousands of bodies
were picked up by trucks
and buried in mass graves.
One of the poorest nations on Earth,
Haiti's recovery effort relied on
billions of dollars in global donations