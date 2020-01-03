Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News'Grey’s Anatomy' Longtime Star Justin Chambers to Exit ABC Series | THR News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Grey's Anatomy Star Justin Chambers Leaving the Show After 16 Seasons

Justin Chambers is departing Grey's Anatomy. ABC confirms to E! News that after 16 seasons on the ABC...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45 [Video]'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45

'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45. According to Variety, Horta's body was found dead in a Miami motel room from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, Jan. 8. 'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Teases Hannah Brown Reunion & More | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Star Peter Weber Teases Hannah Brown Reunion & More | THR News

"I'm very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out," says the ABC star of the spoiler culture..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.