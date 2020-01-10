'A Rapist In Your Path': Protest forms outside Weinstein trial in NYC

Global  

Dozens of women dressed in black and red danced in unison as they chanted lines from the viral Chile protest 'A Rapist In Your Path' , outside of Manhattan criminal court where Harvey Weinstein’s sex
Dozens of women dressed in black and red danced in unison as they chanted lines from the viral Chile protest 'A Rapist In Your Path' , outside of Manhattan criminal court where Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial is held on Friday (January 10).

Women shouted “The rapist is you,” “Patriarchy is our judge, given to us at birth, our punishment is the violence you see.” "It's not my fault — not where I was, not how I dress," in this chilling demonstration.

Weinstein's attorneys said a pool of prospective jurors may be tainted by the protest outside the courthouse, Justice James Burke disagreed.

The women who formed the flash mob chanted the words from Lastesis, a feminist collective in Chile.




