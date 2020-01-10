Global  

Maryland, Tennessee Politicians Make Friendly Wager Over Ravens-Titans Game

Gov.

Larry Hogan and Major Jack Young struck up friendly wagers against Tennessee Gov.

Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper for the Ravens vs.

Titans divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.
