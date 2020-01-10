Global  

BMW Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot In Fully Restored & On Sale For $1.75M

BMW Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot In Fully Restored & On Sale For $1.75M

BMW Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot In Fully Restored & On Sale For $1.75M

LAS VEGAS, NV – The night Tupac Shakur was fatally shot at a Las Vegas intersection, he was riding in a black BMW 750Li — and now, that car is up for sale.

According to the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas website, the 1996 luxury vehicle is available for a cool $1.75 million.

Car Wherein Tupac Shakur Was Shot to Death to Be Sold for $1.7 Million

Celebrity Cars Las Vegas is putting the 1996 BMW 7 Series motor, which still sports bullet holes from...
AceShowbiz - Published


