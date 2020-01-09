Global  

New videos show aftermath of Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Eyewitness videos from the aftermath of the Ukrainian Airlines crash that killed 176 people on board, filmed on January 8th, were shared anonymously with Reuters.
The videos, which were shared with Reuters in their original format, were filmed around noon after police arrived at the scene.

Tehran said on Friday (January 10) it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner, after Canada and others said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.



