Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gisele Bundchen Posts About 'Intense Times' On Instagram

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Gisele Bundchen Posts About 'Intense Times' On Instagram

Gisele Bundchen Posts About 'Intense Times' On Instagram

As New England holds its collective breath to see where Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ends up next season, a social media post by his wife Gisele Bundchen is getting a lot of buzz.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gisele Bundchen has urged people to remember they are 'special' [Video]Gisele Bundchen has urged people to remember they are 'special'

Gisele Bundchen has urged people to remember they are 'special' She believes a cause of "unnecessary stress" is being concerned about fitting in and being "accepted" so she's keen to celebrate what..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published

GIsele Bundchen: Celebrate yourself [Video]GIsele Bundchen: Celebrate yourself

Gisele Bundchen has urged people to remember they are "special" in their own "unique" way.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.