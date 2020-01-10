Global  

Man Accused Of Ambushing, Murdering 92-Year-Old Woman Arrested

Police say they've arrested the man who ambushed and murdered a defenseless 92-year-old woman in Queens; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
