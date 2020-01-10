Man Screams 'You're Siding With Iran!' At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:40s - Published Man Screams 'You're Siding With Iran!' At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall An angry voter shouted at Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Warren town hall interrupted by angry protester accusing her of ‘siding with terrorists’ An irate protester interrupted the start of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s...

FOXNews.com - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Doylene Burns Roush RT @DanKEberhart: A must watch for anyone who enjoys seeing @ewarren's campaign continue to sink. https://t.co/e7x9iFlCtE 4 minutes ago J. Lowery WATCH: Man Screams ‘You’re Siding With Iran!’ At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall https://t.co/EWbPv9j3qH 6 minutes ago TK WARREN IN A SMALL ROOM WHERE REPORTER KEEPS SAYING PEOPLE OUTSIDE ONLY STANDING ROOM. WE ARE RALKNG ABIUT 60 PEOPL… https://t.co/t5OoFl7iJv 16 minutes ago Dan K. Eberhart A must watch for anyone who enjoys seeing @ewarren's campaign continue to sink. https://t.co/e7x9iFlCtE 21 minutes ago Georges Man Screams 'You're Siding With Iran!' At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall https://t.co/P4CpaW7mQg via @YouTube 24 minutes ago TrajanOfHispaniaBaetica Fake Native American Called Fraud for Other Reason https://t.co/omcCl9toMS #ElizabethWarren 34 minutes ago Two if by sea WATCH: Man Screams ‘You’re Siding With Iran!’ At Elizabeth Warren In NH Town Hall https://t.co/miDuOq6UTU 36 minutes ago