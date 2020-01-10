Global  

Tampa Police are investigating a DUI crash that killed a jogger on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Thursday.

An armed suspect tied to a St.

Pete Police case sparked a lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base Friday morning before eventually being taken into custody in Hernando County.
HaleyHinds

Haley Hinds FOX 13 A jogger was knocked into the water and killed in a crash along Bayshore Boulevard late Thursday morning. Tampa Pol… https://t.co/hn5Cf9bENO 1 day ago

AngelinaWTSP

Angelina Salcedo RT @jennabourneWTSP: Police now say they're investigating the crash as a “DUI traffic fatality," @LizBurchWTSP reports. @AngelinaWTSP @10Ne… 1 day ago

jennabourneWTSP

Jenna Bourne Police now say they're investigating the crash as a “DUI traffic fatality," @LizBurchWTSP reports. @AngelinaWTSP… https://t.co/aW982HgXcb 1 day ago

LaurenWFTS

Lauren St. Germain UPDATE - Tampa Police tell us they are now investigating this as a DUI crash. https://t.co/x1V4Swc4sj 1 day ago

RhapsodysBIues

Wicked Big RU Mob Thug In The WH Blues 👎⚖️✨🇺🇸 RT @christisch1: Terrible news today on Bayshore. A jogger who was hit by the driver of a Pinch a Penny truck has died. Police investigatin… 1 day ago

realberniemills

Bernie Mills Tampa police said they are investigating whether the driver had been speeding and possibly drinking. One witness es… https://t.co/XWR6WakAAe 1 day ago

christisch1

Chris Tisch Terrible news today on Bayshore. A jogger who was hit by the driver of a Pinch a Penny truck has died. Police inves… https://t.co/IpcYTVCxF7 1 day ago

amy_hollyfield

Amy Hollyfield #Tampa police said they are investigating whether the driver had been speeding and possibly drinking. One witness e… https://t.co/tBdPYcSHLE 1 day ago


Jogger killed after being hit by truck and thrown into water along Bayshore Boulevard [Video]Jogger killed after being hit by truck and thrown into water along Bayshore Boulevard

Tampa Police are investigating a DUI crash that killed a jogger on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Thursday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:20Published

Drunk driver hits, kills jogger on bayshore [Video]Drunk driver hits, kills jogger on bayshore

Police say the driver of a Pinch A Penny truck who hit a jogger on Bayshore Boulevard had a blood alcohol content of 0.234

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

