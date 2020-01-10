Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her.

Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not considered "Royal".

While many in the UK welcomed her, the British tabloid media and a large swath of the Twitterverse were not kind.

Now Harry and Meghan are drawing fire again for having the "audacity" to distance themselves royal life.

According to CNN, some observers think racism is partly to blame.

"The British royal family is one of the premier symbols of whiteness in the world." Kehinde Andrews, associate professor of sociology at Birmingham City University Andrews went on to say "It was never going to end well", "she was never going to be fully accepted."