Soldier Who Took Military Vehicle on Richmond Joyride Granted Conditional Release

Soldier Who Took Military Vehicle on Richmond Joyride Granted Conditional Release

Soldier Who Took Military Vehicle on Richmond Joyride Granted Conditional Release

The former Virginia National Guardsman who stole an armored vehicle from Fort Pickett and drove it to downtown Richmond two years ago was granted a conditional release.
