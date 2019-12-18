Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Administration Cancels Charter Flights To Nine Airports In Cuba, Except Havana

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump Administration Cancels Charter Flights To Nine Airports In Cuba, Except Havana

Trump Administration Cancels Charter Flights To Nine Airports In Cuba, Except Havana

The Trump administration announced Friday it will suspend charter flights to all destinations in Cuba except the international airport in Havana.

Charter companies will have 60 days to discontinue all flights.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Announces New Cuba Travel Restrictions [Video]Trump Administration Announces New Cuba Travel Restrictions

New restrictions include suspending public charter flights to all cities except to Havana.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published

After Thaw In Relations With U.S., Cuba Fears A Return To Hard Freeze [Video]After Thaw In Relations With U.S., Cuba Fears A Return To Hard Freeze

Five years ago, President Barack Obama restored diplomatic relations with Cuba. A Cuban diplomat believes the Trump administration will cut off ties.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.