Rain to change over to freezing mix, then snow A winter storm warning remains in effect for the region until midnight. Rain and a few thunderstorms will change over to freezing rain, then to sleet and then to all snow. Most of the accumulation will occur on Saturday. Storm totals between 3 and 6 inches of snow, with a few pockets of heavier amounts. The storm will clear by late afternoon Saturday.

WILL BE SOMETIME BEFORE YOU HAVETO WORRY ABOUT ANYTHING FREEZING.SAME FOR SEDALIA.YOU CAN SEE THE BACK EDGE OF THECONDITIONS WITH THE SLEET ANDFREEZING RAIN TRYING TO COME TOAN END.LET'S HOPE THAT'S THE CASE BUTIT WILL PICK UP LATER TONIGHT ASWELL.TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW 32DEGREES FOR EVERYONE, BY 8:0031, BY 9:00 IT MIGHT BE A SLEETAND SNOW COMBO, PERIODS OF SNOW,HEAVY AT TIMES, COLDER,TEMPERATURES AT 20 DEGREES WITHNORTH WIND AT 20 TO 30 MILES PERHOUR.IT'S A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY,AT 5:00, 34, IN THE MIDDLE OFTHE AFTERNOON, 39 DEGREES.IN WARM UP ON THE WAY WITH SLEETAND SNOW CONTINUING.HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE LOWWITH A HIGH OF 22 DEGREES,231010, 21 OTTAWA -- 23 TRENTON,21 OTTAWA.WE ARE GOING TO MAKE THATTRANSITION LATER ON TONIGHT, ANDDEFINITELY BY TOMORROW MORNING.THERE'S ICE UNDERNEATH ALL OFTHAT, ANYWHERE FROM A 10TH OF ANINCH TO A QUARTER OF AN INCH,AND FARTHER TO THE NORTH ALMOSTA HALF INCH OF ICEACCUMULATIONS.FOUR TO SIX INCHES OF SNOW INTHIS DARK SHADE OF BLUE,TRAILING OFF TOWARDSWARRENSBURG.EVEN LIGHTER AMOUNTS ANDSEDALIA.-- IN SEDALIA.LET'S LOOK AT NINE-DAY FORECAST,MESSY STUFF, ICE, SNOW, WINDY,22.NINE ABOVE, 32 DEGREES, NOADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION.MONDAY, 40 TWO, TUESDAY, 44.A CHANCE OF SNOW AND ARCTIC AI





